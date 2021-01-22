After Ella Emhoff, netizens can’t get over Ashley Biden’s tuxedo

Netizens seem to be obsessed with Ashley Biden's tuxedo. (Source: pbrian0206/Twitter)

Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day turned out to be quite a fashionable affair, with celebrities from Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris grabbing eyeballs with their sartorial choices.

Meanwhile, the ceremony also saw emerging fashionistas, among them being Joe and Jill Biden’s daughter Ashley.

The 39-year-old especially caught attention when she appeared in a chic black tuxedo during the Celebrating America TV special. She pulled off a classy look in a Ralph Lauren outfit teamed with a loosened bow tie and black heels. She accessorised with simple jewellery, and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

Ashley Biden in a black tuxedo (Source: pbrian0206/Twitter) Ashley Biden in a black tuxedo (Source: pbrian0206/Twitter)

Impressed with Ashley’s look, netizens have already started hailing her as a “style icon”. Check it out:

Listen, Ashley Biden, I’m gonna need to borrow that tux… 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TDdkXV5ct9 — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 21, 2021

I’m just gonna say it. They look incredible! Also Ashley Biden’s tux? LOVE. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/F9KbJyRvuc — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) January 21, 2021

I need the deets on Ashley Biden’s tux, stat. https://t.co/fObHQrEWa4 — Morgan Hopkins (@theFword527) January 21, 2021

Not enough people on my feed are talking about Ashley Biden’s tux because this is a moment. pic.twitter.com/Z5tWzWifcw — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff was also praised for her superior sense of fashion, after she appeared in an embellished Miu Miu coat on Inauguration Day.

What do you think of Ashley and Ella’s looks?