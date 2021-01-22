scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
After Ella Emhoff, netizens can’t get over Ashley Biden’s tuxedo

Ashley Biden caught attention when she appeared in a chic black tuxedo during the Celebrating America TV special

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 6:20:28 pm
ashley bidenNetizens seem to be obsessed with Ashley Biden's tuxedo. (Source: pbrian0206/Twitter)

Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day turned out to be quite a fashionable affair, with celebrities from Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris grabbing eyeballs with their sartorial choices.

Meanwhile, the ceremony also saw emerging fashionistas, among them being Joe and Jill Biden’s daughter Ashley.

The 39-year-old especially caught attention when she appeared in a chic black tuxedo during the Celebrating America TV special. She pulled off a classy look in a Ralph Lauren outfit teamed with a loosened bow tie and black heels. She accessorised with simple jewellery, and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

Ashley Biden Ashley Biden in a black tuxedo (Source: pbrian0206/Twitter)
Also Read |Lady Gaga’s gold dove brooch reminds social media of Hunger Games

Impressed with Ashley’s look, netizens have already started hailing her as a “style icon”. Check it out:

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff was also praised for her superior sense of fashion, after she appeared in an embellished Miu Miu coat on Inauguration Day.

What do you think of Ashley and Ella’s looks?

