Indian origin designer Ashish adds urban bling at London Fashion Week

Ashish’s designs hit the runway at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. (Source: AP) Ashish’s designs hit the runway at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. (Source: AP)

It’s always nice to see Indian designs on international runways, especially at one as prestigious as the London Fashion Week. This time too it was Indian origin British designer Ashish’s designs that hit the runway at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. It took place at the BFC Show Space in London. He has previously won LFW’s coveted New Generation award three times. His creation is known for having a mix of sequins and the comfort of sportswear which was quite popular at the lastest ramp walk.

The Delhi born designer who did his initial fine arts training in India, showcased some chorus of gender non-specific slinky sparkly party wear, sequined bikini bottoms paired with one-shouldered sequined shifts, sequined mini dresses, paillette short tracksuits, sequin camo miniskirts, a sequined trench (under a sequin bikini), as well as the occasional incongruously executive sequined shirt, as termed as in Vogue. The Wet and Wild collection was worn by models who had water poured over them in order to look authentically mashed and sweaty.

Check some of his collections here.

A model wearing a creation by designer Ashish during their Spring/Summer 2019 runway show at London Fashion Week in London. (Source: AP) A model wearing a creation by designer Ashish during their Spring/Summer 2019 runway show at London Fashion Week in London. (Source: AP)

A model wearing a creation by designer Ashish. (Source: AP) A model wearing a creation by designer Ashish. (Source: AP)

A model wearing a creation by designer Ashish at London Fashion Week in London. 16, 2018. (Source: AP) A model wearing a creation by designer Ashish at London Fashion Week in London. 16, 2018. (Source: AP)

Prior to him, it was Vidhi Wadhwani, 32, who has dressed Bollywood celebs like Taapsee Pannu and Zaira Wasim, who displayed her ‘Solstice’ Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. The runway was lit up with models wearing her structured cuts, seamless drapes and deconstructed 3D handcrafted textures.

Vidhi Wadhwani displaying her designs at the London Fashion Week. Vidhi Wadhwani displaying her designs at the London Fashion Week.

Seamless drapeing and intricate detailing set apart Wadhwani’s designs. Seamless drapeing and intricate detailing set apart Wadhwani’s designs.

Wadhwani’s collection pointed to carefree nomadic styles and was for the woman who does not conform to the usual but thrives in the world of possibilities. It comprised of structured dresses, deconstructed jackets and sheer skirts and soft layers, geometric appliqué and block-printed organzas in monochromes and metallics.

