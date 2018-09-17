Indian origin designer Ashish adds urban bling at London Fashion Week

It’s always nice to see Indian designs on international runways, especially at one as prestigious as the London Fashion Week. This time too it was Indian origin British designer Ashish’s designs that hit the runway at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. It took place at the BFC Show Space in London. He has previously won LFW’s coveted New Generation award three times. His creation is known for having a mix of sequins and the comfort of sportswear which was quite popular at the lastest ramp walk.
The Delhi born designer who did his initial fine arts training in India, showcased some chorus of gender non-specific slinky sparkly party wear, sequined bikini bottoms paired with one-shouldered sequined shifts, sequined mini dresses, paillette short tracksuits, sequin camo miniskirts, a sequined trench (under a sequin bikini), as well as the occasional incongruously executive sequined shirt, as termed as in Vogue. The Wet and Wild collection was worn by models who had water poured over them in order to look authentically mashed and sweaty.
Check some of his collections here.
Prior to him, it was Vidhi Wadhwani, 32, who has dressed Bollywood celebs like Taapsee Pannu and Zaira Wasim, who displayed her ‘Solstice’ Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. The runway was lit up with models wearing her structured cuts, seamless drapes and deconstructed 3D handcrafted textures.
Wadhwani’s collection pointed to carefree nomadic styles and was for the woman who does not conform to the usual but thrives in the world of possibilities. It comprised of structured dresses, deconstructed jackets and sheer skirts and soft layers, geometric appliqué and block-printed organzas in monochromes and metallics.
