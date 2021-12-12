Asha Parekh is grace personified in this taupe sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Once called the ‘hit girl’ of Bollywood, veteran actor Asha Parekh was one of the leading actors of her time back in the ’60s. Parekh was known for her electrifying moves and her oeuvre of consequent hit movies. The Aan Milo Sajna and Kati Patang star recently graced the screen as she made an appearance on India’s Best Dancer Season 2 along with fellow veteran actor Dharmendra. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

For the occassion, Parekh was dressed as gracefully as ever in a taupe georgette floral sari by celebrity-favourite designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The designer duo shared her gorgeous pictures on Instagram with the caption: “Asha Parekh Ji epitomizes everlasting elegance in a taupe georgette floral saree, hand-embroidered in off-white Resham, sequins and crystals by #abujanisandeepkhosla“. She wore the sari with a taupe-coloured blouse bordered with gold and silver sequins.

Accessorised with a dainty diamond necklace, bracelet, and earrings, the veteran actor completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pink lips, and her signature old-Bollywood big hairdo.

