Thursday, March 17, 2022
Asha Parekh looks ethereal in black as she graces a magazine cover

The Kati Patang actor is this month's digital cover star for Harper's Bazaar magazine, looking ethereal in simple yet elegant black outfits

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2022 1:20:10 pm
asha parekhCheck out her never-seen-before look. (Photo: Asha Parekh ji/ Instagram)

One of Indian cinema’s icons from the ’60s and ’70s, Padma Shri awardee Asha Parekh is a timeless beauty. She has enchanted many with her onscreen performances, and her grace and beauty is inimitable. While the 79-year-old is often seen in saris, her most recent look is a bit different, but just as beautiful and stunning.

The Kati Patang actor is this month’s digital cover star for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, looking ethereal in simple yet elegant black outfits, donning exquisite jewellery. Take a look:

Her makeup is stunningly minimal and her hair done in a classy, old Hollywood style.

Parekh talks about marriage in the interview, saying, “I guess I was not destined to get married. Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets…”

Talking about her idea of beauty, Parekh says that she has “always believed—and continue to believe—that beauty resides within the person. If you are happy, you’ll shine…and if you are unhappy, it will show on your face.”

