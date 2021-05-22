Artist creates doll inspired by Miss Universe runner-up Adline Castelino; see pic

Days after Adline Castelino from India was named the third runner-up of Miss Universe 2020, an artist from Sri Lanka created a doll fashion after the 22-year-old.

Castelino, who won the Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, also shared a picture of the doll in an Instagram story.

The doll resembles Castelino in her much-talked-about attire for the ‘National Costume’ round at the beauty pageant. She donned a handwoven pink silk saree by designer Shravan Kummar, featuring peacock-feather motifs in golden zari, paired with a matching embellished blouse and veil. The look was accessorised with heavy jewellery from Curio Cottage.

Sharing further details about the national costume that took 120 days to make, Kummar wrote on Instagram, “The border and pallav of the saree is encrusted with the embroidery depicting the three hundred-year-old Pichwai art form adding grace.”

“The beautiful colour of the saree is inspired by the national flower of India, the lotus, which symbolises knowledge and spirituality,” he added.

“I want to thank multiple Indian weavers and artisans who have worked on my National Costume over five months during this pandemic,” Castelino shared on Instagram.

