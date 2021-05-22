scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Artist creates doll inspired by Miss Universe runner-up Adline Castelino; see pic

The doll is a replica of Adline Castelino's look from the National Costume round at the pageant

New Delhi
May 22, 2021 7:15:36 pm
miss universe india adline castelino dollMiss Universe runner-up Adline Castelino from India (left); a doll resembling Castelino. (Source: shravankummar/Instagram, nigydolls/Instagram)

Days after Adline Castelino from India was named the third runner-up of Miss Universe 2020, an artist from Sri Lanka created a doll fashion after the 22-year-old.

Castelino, who won the Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, also shared a picture of the doll in an Instagram story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NIGYDOLLS (@nigydolls)

The doll resembles Castelino in her much-talked-about attire for the ‘National Costume’ round at the beauty pageant. She donned a handwoven pink silk saree by designer Shravan Kummar, featuring peacock-feather motifs in golden zari, paired with a matching embellished blouse and veil. The look was accessorised with heavy jewellery from Curio Cottage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NIGYDOLLS (@nigydolls)

Sharing further details about the national costume that took 120 days to make, Kummar wrote on Instagram, “The border and pallav of the saree is encrusted with the embroidery depicting the three hundred-year-old Pichwai art form adding grace.”

Also Read |Miss Universe runner-up Adline Castelino returns to India in style; here’s the cost of her outfit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shravan Kummar (@shravankummar)

“The beautiful colour of the saree is inspired by the national flower of India, the lotus, which symbolises knowledge and spirituality,” he added.

“I want to thank multiple Indian weavers and artisans who have worked on my National Costume over five months during this pandemic,” Castelino shared on Instagram.

