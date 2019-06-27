Toggle Menu
Article 15 screening: A look at who wore whathttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/article-15-screening-who-wore-what-5802953/

Article 15 screening: A look at who wore what

The special screening was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhasker among others.

article 15, article 15 screening, article 15 ayushamnn khurrana, shah rukh khan article 15 screening
While the red carpet was not exactly high on style, we take a look at who wore what for the evening. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

A special screening of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s much awaited release Article 15 was recently organised in Mumbai ahead of it’s release. Attended by actors Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Vijay Verma, Taapsee Pannu and many others, the event was a star-studded affair.

While the red carpet was not exactly high on style, we take a look at who wore what for the evening.

article 15, article 15 screening, article 15 ayushamnn khurrana, shah rukh khan article 15 screening,
Shah Rukh Khan and Anubhav Sinha posed for photographers at the screening of Article 15. (Source: APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana posed with Anubhav Sinha at the screening. While the men opted for casual looks, we like how Khan paired his camel coloured jacket with a basic black t-shirt, denims and white sneakers. Khurrana, on the other hand, experimented with his look and was spotted at the event in a shiny sweatshirt, which we feel he managed to pull off well.

article 15, article 15 screening, article 15 ayushamnn khurrana, shah rukh khan article 15 screening,
Badhaai Ho Neena Gupta was also present at the screening of Article 15. (Source: APH Images)

The actor opted for an all-white look was was seen wearing a white tunic top paired with flowy palazzos. Keeping her look simple, she paired the summer outfit with hoops and a fuschia pink handbag.

Advertising
article 15, article 15 screening, article 15 ayushamnn khurrana, shah rukh khan article 15 screening,
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper as he came to watch Article 15. (Source: APH Images)

The Uri actor looked dapper in plain brown t-shirt and denims. He kept it casual and paired the look with sneakers.

article 15, article 15 screening, article 15 ayushamnn khurrana, shah rukh khan article 15 screening,
Taapsee Pannu at the screening of Article 15. (Source: APH Images)

The Game Over actor is often seen experimenting with her looks and her movie outing was no different. Spotted wearing printed jumpsuit, Pannu did not impress us much. We, however, liked how a brown belt was used to accessorise the look which was rounded out with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals.

article 15, article 15 screening, article 15 ayushamnn khurrana, shah rukh khan article 15 screening,
Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap also attended the screening. (Source: APH Images)

Tahira Kashyap looked stunning in black shorts and jacket that was paired with bright orange top. Her cool hairstyle complemented the look rather well.

article 15, article 15 screening, article 15 ayushamnn khurrana, shah rukh khan article 15 screening,
Tabu at a movie screening. (Source: APH Images)

Tabu looked pretty at the movie screening as she kept her look simple and classy. Dressed in a satin dress, Tabu opted to keep her hair open and paired her ensemble with nude heels.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Priyanka Chopra Jonas impresses with her chic style; see pics
2 Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line faces backlash over being called ‘Kimono Solutionwear’
3 National Sunglasses Day: Interesting facts and tips on how to pick the perfect pair for your face