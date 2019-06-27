Article 15 screening: A look at who wore what

A special screening of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s much awaited release Article 15 was recently organised in Mumbai ahead of it’s release. Attended by actors Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Vijay Verma, Taapsee Pannu and many others, the event was a star-studded affair.

While the red carpet was not exactly high on style, we take a look at who wore what for the evening.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana posed with Anubhav Sinha at the screening. While the men opted for casual looks, we like how Khan paired his camel coloured jacket with a basic black t-shirt, denims and white sneakers. Khurrana, on the other hand, experimented with his look and was spotted at the event in a shiny sweatshirt, which we feel he managed to pull off well.

The actor opted for an all-white look was was seen wearing a white tunic top paired with flowy palazzos. Keeping her look simple, she paired the summer outfit with hoops and a fuschia pink handbag.

The Uri actor looked dapper in plain brown t-shirt and denims. He kept it casual and paired the look with sneakers.

The Game Over actor is often seen experimenting with her looks and her movie outing was no different. Spotted wearing printed jumpsuit, Pannu did not impress us much. We, however, liked how a brown belt was used to accessorise the look which was rounded out with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals.

Tahira Kashyap looked stunning in black shorts and jacket that was paired with bright orange top. Her cool hairstyle complemented the look rather well.

Tabu looked pretty at the movie screening as she kept her look simple and classy. Dressed in a satin dress, Tabu opted to keep her hair open and paired her ensemble with nude heels.