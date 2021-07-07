scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Armani dazzles with ruffles and elegance in Paris couture show

Armani, 86, also showcased a spiderweb cape made of pearls over a pink crop top, cool-toned pantsuits, and a sheer green and pink sequined set

By: Reuters | Paris |
July 7, 2021 9:44:53 am
Giorgio Armani, Giorgio Armani designs, Giorgio Armani Paris Fashion Week,A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Italian designer Giorgio Armani displayed an haute couture collection at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday that interspersed glittering Hollywood-style silhouettes and ruffles with smart pantsuits featuring a touch of sparkle.

In front of a limited number of guests, models walked through the rooms of the Italian embassy in Paris showing off a Autumn/Winter line of sky blue and silver outfits with a metallic sheen, topped off with black velvet jackets.

Giorgio Armani, Giorgio Armani designs, Giorgio Armani Paris Fashion Week,
through the rooms of the Italian embassy in Paris. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Layered dresses in pastel fabrics were followed by a mauve feather jacket and evening gowns embellished with strass.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Armani, 86, also showcased a spiderweb cape made of pearls over a pink crop top, cool-toned pantsuits, and a sheer green and pink sequined set.

As with other high-end brands during pandemic-era Paris Fashion Week, Armani mixed a physical show and a streaming broadcast.

Haute couture week is running until July 8.

