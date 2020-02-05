Armaan Jain’s wedding reception: Who wore what

Take a look at who wore what at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at who wore what at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the union of a newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at St Regis, Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Much like the big fat Punjabi wedding that was full of fun and dance — thanks to social media, we know it all! — the reception too was attended by celebrities and well-known socialites. The star-studded evening was high on style, glamour and all things bling as the celebrities put their best (fashion) foot forward.

So in case you are wondering who wore what to the evening, we have you covered.

Scroll down for the pictures:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal complemented each other in black outfits. While Dhawan wore a black kurta and straight pants set which was layered with a mirror work jacket, Dalal wore a black lehenga paired with a quirky ruffled blouse.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria dazzled in a white mirror work lehenga which featured golden work all over it. Rounding off the look with poker-straight hair, she accessorised the lehenga with a potli, choker and earrings set.

Tara Sutaria at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri walked in at the venue wearing a black sherwani and a silver cocktail dress, respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at the venue. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at the venue. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor channelled her inner fashionista in a white sari with gota work paired with a lilac blouse, matching the lilac detailing on her pallu. While the Good Earth sari did not grab many eyeballs, it was her jewellery and the hand fan that stood out.

Sonam Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, much like always, kept it subtle yet chic. While the lady wore a floral lehenga set by designer Shehla Khan, Kemmu went for Nehru jacket and olive kurta pyjama by Kunal Anil Tanna.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu at the star-studded event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu at the star-studded event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty, who is known for her quirky saris, stood out in a peach coloured sari which had pearl embellishes and tassle detailing by Mala & Kinnary India.

Shilpa Shetty at the wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty at the wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji kept it subtle in a pastel green floral sari teamed with a matching blouse. She carried a mini white sling bag to add quirk to her look.

What do you think about the actor’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla) What do you think about the actor’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor walked in together at the wedding reception. While Ranbir was seen in a simple blue sherwani and white pyjama, Neetu wore a heavily embellished kurta set. It was, however, the Raazi actor who looked resplendent in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra lehenga. The soft pink and mint green creation was accessorised with a mang tikka and a small green bindi.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor walked in together at the wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor walked in together at the wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Raazi actor looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Raazi actor looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Unlike most stars who kept it subtle, Malaika Arora went all out in a sultry red number by Amit Aggarwal. Her structured red sari gown looked too bright to handle. The ruby neckpiece and the red heels did not help either.

Malaika Arora wore an Amit Aggarwal creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora wore an Amit Aggarwal creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor walked in together at their cousin’s wedding reception. We liked how the Kapoor sisters, along with Karisma’s daughter, played with muted colours. The trio surely stood out.

Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor and her daughter. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor and her daughter. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Kareena wore an ashy grey lehenga, Karisma and Samaira opted for matching outfits by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Karisma with daughter Samaira. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma with daughter Samaira. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look?

