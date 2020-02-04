Armaan Jain ties the knot with Anissa Malhotra: Nita and Isha Ambani step out in ethnic wear

What do you think of their looks? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of their looks? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Armaan Jain tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra Monday evening, and the event was graced by the who’s who of the industry, the world of business and also politics. Spotted among the guests were Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani Piramal, who opted for traditional wear. While Nita was seen in a heavily sequinned ensemble, Isha stepped out in a blush pink lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal at the event. (Source: APH Images) Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal at the event. (Source: APH Images)

But this was not the first time Isha wore this ensemble, and was spotted in it last year as well. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the lehenga, much like this time, was paired with a matching dupatta. However, last time she had accessorised the ensemble with a sleek diamond neckpiece. Minimal make-up, hair parted at the side completed the look. We have a similar complaint: we wish the sleeves were straighter.

It is always heartening to see celebrities repeating clothes. It makes them relatable all at once.

She always nails the ethnic look and we had really liked the custom hand-embroidered French lace sari she wore from the same designer duo. The light lilac sari was accessorised with a belt clinched at the waist and the look was completed with a light shade of lipstick and minimal make-up.

