Arjun Tendulkar’s red sherwani perfectly complements Saaniya Chandhok’s red zari bridal sari as the couple ties the knot

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and childhood beau Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot on March 5, 2026, in a beautiful ceremony. Their dreamy wedding was a gorgeous blend of tradition, understated luxury, and modern fashion – giving off couture vibes. As expected, the ceremony has created a buzz among the fashionistas.
The bride and groom stunned in stylish ensembles, and the guests followed suit, dazzling the celebration.
For the main ceremony, Saaniya chose a stunning gold-and-red zari saree featuring intricate embroidery. While the studded flowers on the saree added to its royal appeal, a beautiful flamingo earned the Pinterest approval!
Her gorgeous peach-coloured blouse – featuring delicate beadwork, zari, and mirror-style embroidery – came with the trending dangles, stealing the show. Her look beautifully balanced traditional richness with a touch of modern elegance.
Saaniya paired the saree with a statement choker, an ivory necklace, and a classic maang tikka, which enhanced the outfit without overpowering it. Saaniya’s soft makeup and neatly styled hair completed the look, giving her a look straight out of an Indian fairy tale!
For the ceremony, Arjun embraced a bold, regal aesthetic in a vibrant red velvet bandhgala achkan-style sherwani, richly detailed with intricate silver floral embroidery along the collar and lapels. The luxurious fabric and craftsmanship gave him the perfect Prince Charming look!
He paired the jacket with crisp white straight-cut churidar pyjamas, creating a sharp contrast that highlighted the deep red tones and delicate embroidery. Completing the ensemble were brown leather mojari juttis, adding a traditional finish to the polished look.
The wedding celebrations also delivered a beautiful mother–daughter fashion moment as Sara Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar appeared in coordinated pink sarees.
Sara chose a vibrant traditional pink saree adorned with intricate embroidery and gold zari work, giving the outfit a festive yet elegant glow. She elevated the look with a statement maang tikka, a heavy necklace, and dangling earrings, creating a jewellery combination that perfectly complemented the richness of the saree.
Her soft curls hairstyle added a relaxed, youthful finish, completing what many would call the classic “groom’s sister glow”.
Standing beside her, Anjali Tendulkar mirrored the palette in a darker but similarly toned magenta saree, also featuring traditional zari or embroidered detailing. The coordinated looks created a subtle twinning moment that felt both elegant and celebratory — perfectly in tune with the wedding’s overall theme of timeless Indian style.
The cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar kept his look timeless in an emerald green kurta set. The outfit featured clean, classic lines paired with a heavily embellished brocade jacket and a brooch-like emerald accessory. Elegant yet understated, the ensemble perfectly matched the refined tone of the wedding festivities.