Arjun Tendulkar’s red sherwani perfectly complements Saaniya Chandhok’s red zari bridal sari as the couple ties the knot

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok dazzle with their red, regal wedding look (Image: Express Archive)

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and childhood beau Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot on March 5, 2026, in a beautiful ceremony. Their dreamy wedding was a gorgeous blend of tradition, understated luxury, and modern fashion – giving off couture vibes. As expected, the ceremony has created a buzz among the fashionistas.

The bride and groom stunned in stylish ensembles, and the guests followed suit, dazzling the celebration.

Saaniya Chandhok’s graceful bridal glamour

Saaniya Chandhok wore a heavy zaree (Image: Express Archive)

For the main ceremony, Saaniya chose a stunning gold-and-red zari saree featuring intricate embroidery. While the studded flowers on the saree added to its royal appeal, a beautiful flamingo earned the Pinterest approval!

Her gorgeous peach-coloured blouse – featuring delicate beadwork, zari, and mirror-style embroidery – came with the trending dangles, stealing the show. Her look beautifully balanced traditional richness with a touch of modern elegance.