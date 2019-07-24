Arjun Patiala promotions: Kriti Sanon impresses in Anita Dongre but lets us down in a Shane & Peacock dress

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are busy with the promotions of their upcoming rom-com Arjun Patiala. While we like the camaraderie, we also like Sanon’s outfits at the promotions – well, mostly. At one of the events, the actor was seen in a yellow, floral Anita Dongre ensemble.

The classic floor-length anarkali was teamed with a matching churidar and printed dupatta. Messy low ponytail with a hot pink lip colour, golden juttis and heavy chandbalis completed her look. The pink lip shade is a clear winner, so is the lovely anarkali. Love it!

However, Sanon failed to impress in a powder blue Shane & Peacock dress. The summery hue with the sheer neckline and ruffles did nothing to accentuate her features. We think the outfit looked a bit odd. But we love her centre-parted sleek ponytail, nude lips, and light blue smokey eyes.

With two more days to the release of the film Arjun Patiala, we hope to see more of Sanon picking outfits that flatters her in every sense.