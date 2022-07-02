Malaika, Arjun’s Paris vacation was all about comfy, chic fashion; see pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen enjoying their vacation in the city of love- Paris. The couple actively shared each other’s photos and kept on upping the fashion quotient while giving couple goals.

Malaika Arora shared a series of pictures on Instagram and the fans were awestruck as the couple looked adorable. In all the pictures, the couple was seen posing with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Malaika leaned on Arjun’s shoulder while the actor clicked selfies.

In the first photo, the actor was seen in a green coat and pants with a white sports bra. With rectangular black eyeglasses and a high bun, she looked chic.

In another photo she shared, Arjun Kapoor was seen posing against Eiffel Tower. The actor went for a casual blue hoodie and transparent sunglasses. We loved his cool outfit, not to miss his messy hair.

Earlier, she posted a picture wherein the couple was celebrating Arjun Kapoor’s birthday. Both chose white outfits and black sunglasses while they devoured yummy burgers and fries. The couple looked stylish as always.

What took the cake is a caption that Arjun Kapoor wrote while posting a video wherein Malaika was seen clicking pictures wearing the same blue hoodie that Kapoor had worn. He wrote, “His by day, hers by night, #jumpersharingscaring.”

The funny banter between the two kept us hooked. In another story, Kapoor posted Malaika’s picture wherein she was clicking a photo. He wrote, “Watch out everyone, new ace photographer in town. Contact for event/parties etc.” She reposted the story and write, “I learnt from the best Bandra paps.”

The actor wore a simple and casual striped shirt and lower. The couple kept it easy, cool and chic in their outfit choices.

Which is your favourite look?

