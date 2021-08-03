Arjun-Janhvi Kapoor twin on magazine cover; ace the monochromatic look

Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor have often spoken about the strong bond they share. So it is not surprising that the siblings not only agreed to grace the cover of Bazaar India together, but also opted for matching looks!

Janhvi looked lovely in an oversized white blazer and matching pants from the label kayb.co. The ‘Buttercream Powersuit’ was styled with hint of pink on her lips, a dainty neckpiece and blow dried hair.

Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a white T-shirt from Zara which was paired with a matching jacket from Dhruv Vaish.

They were also spotted in some fun looks. In the second instance, Jahnvi was seen in a Gucci ensemble — a jacket and chessboard printed culottes. Arjun, on the other hand, was seen in an all-black look.

In the third instance — one of the fashion highlights — they both veered to black and white. While Janhvi was seen in ‘Phantasmagoria Print Blazer and Pant’ from the label Āroka, Arjun looked sharp in a matching blazer and pants set from the label, Unit.

What do you think of their looks?