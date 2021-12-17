Ariana Grande’s yellow couture gown defines classy-meets-edgy fashion

December 17, 2021 10:50:22 am
Ariana Grande packs in as much power in her performances as she does in her sartorial choices. In the past, she has, time and again, left her fans and fashion enthusiasts stunned with her sense of style which has now carved its own signature. Chic, feminine, comfy, and sometimes experimental, Grande knows what works for her, and sticks to it.
The God is a Woman singer will soon be seen on the silver screen along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, and Timothee Chalamet in the Adam McKay-directed Don’t Look Up.
View this post on Instagram
For her performance with Kid Cudi at NBC The Voice, Grande opted for a big, grand, and outrageously vivid gown by Maison Valentino. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, she wore the bright yellow haute couture gown from Valentino’s SS ’19 collection.
The strapless, billowing, floor-grazing gown featured an oversized bow at the back. Cuttrell kept it classy with black Opera gloves, a dainty diamond choker, and earrings. Her hair was tied up in her signature high ponytail.
View this post on Instagram
Her last look saw her in a David Koma one-shoulder LBD with a bling panel on the curvy hem that she wore with black platform Mary Jane shoes.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-