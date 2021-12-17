Ariana Grande’s yellow couture gown defines classy-meets-edgy fashion

Ariana Grande packs in as much power in her performances as she does in her sartorial choices. In the past, she has, time and again, left her fans and fashion enthusiasts stunned with her sense of style which has now carved its own signature. Chic, feminine, comfy, and sometimes experimental, Grande knows what works for her, and sticks to it.

The God is a Woman singer will soon be seen on the silver screen along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, and Timothee Chalamet in the Adam McKay-directed Don’t Look Up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell)

For her performance with Kid Cudi at NBC The Voice, Grande opted for a big, grand, and outrageously vivid gown by Maison Valentino. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, she wore the bright yellow haute couture gown from Valentino’s SS ’19 collection.

The strapless, billowing, floor-grazing gown featured an oversized bow at the back. Cuttrell kept it classy with black Opera gloves, a dainty diamond choker, and earrings. Her hair was tied up in her signature high ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Her last look saw her in a David Koma one-shoulder LBD with a bling panel on the curvy hem that she wore with black platform Mary Jane shoes.

