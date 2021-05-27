Ariana Grande looked ethereal on wedding day in a custom-made Vera Wang gown

Ariana Grande has made it official! The Positions singer recently took to Instagram and shared some gorgeous pictures from her wedding ceremony with Dalton Gomez. The couple had got married on May 15 at the singer’s cosy home in Montecito, California. The pictures instantly brought a smile to our faces, and we must admit that we just can’t get enough of her stunning wedding gown.

Ariana was seen in a custom-made backless gown from designer Vera Wang, which simply stole the show. Check out the pictures below.

The silk charmeuse gown featured a strapless, heart-shaped neckline along with a band at the back and a cowl detailing. She opted for a tulle veil with a bow accent.

The custom-made gown featured a cowl-like feature. (Photo: Ariana Grande/ Instagram) The custom-made gown featured a cowl-like feature. (Photo: Ariana Grande/ Instagram)

The designer took to Instagram and wrote: “@ArianaGrande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang. A joy and an honour! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness. XX V 🤍 👰🏻 ✨”

She looked pretty as a picture! (Photo: Ariana Grande/ Instagram) She looked pretty as a picture! (Photo: Ariana Grande/ Instagram)

Keeping it extremely minimal with her jewellery and makeup, she opted for a pair of dainty tear-drop earrings featuring diamonds and pearls by Lorraine Schwartz. The same jewellery designer had also designed her wedding ring. Know more about the ring here.

Her makeup was done by Ash K. Holm. (Photo: Ariana Grande/ Instagram) Her makeup was done by Ash K. Holm. (Photo: Ariana Grande/ Instagram)

In the beauty department, she stuck to a soft-glam look done by MUA Ash K. Holm — soft-matte eyes, classic winged eyeliner, and ombré mauve nude lips brought together with softly contoured cheeks. She chose to wear her hair in a classic blown-out ponytail with centre parting and the ends styled into soft curls.

Dalton, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tuxedo from Tom Ford styled with matching black loafers.

