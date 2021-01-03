Aparshakti Khurana trying to pull a Harry Styles? See pics

If you have been following actor Aparshakti Khurana, you would know his fashion game is pretty easy-going. The actor and television host likes to keep it colourful in sharply-tailored fits. But recently, he shared some photos of himself in frills, and the results are mind-blowing! .
We love how Khurana has blurred the lines with this ensemble — clearly a take on androgynous fashion. Take a look at these pictures.
Dressed in Siddhartha Tyler, the black outfit features a majestic shirt detailed with frills on the sleeves and also around the neckline. The look, styled by Jay Samuel Studio, was paired with slim-fit charcoal black trousers.
The see-through shirt doesn’t have buttons but a chain detailing. The look was pulled together with a pair of bright silver shoes and rectangular-framed sunglasses. We have to agree that while it is a bit different, it is alluring as well. We cannot, however, deny it reminds us of the 2019’s Met Gala event, when singer Harry Styles wore an almost-similar outfit — a tad toned down. Take a look.
Head-to-toe in Gucci, Styles sported a sheer ruffled blouse with plain black high-waist pants and a tear-drop pearl earring. The outfit made headlines then and continues to be relevant today.
Do you agree with us?
