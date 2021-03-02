Golden Globes 2021: You won’t believe how long it took to make Anya Taylor-Joy’s outfit

At the recently-held 78th Golden Globe Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy won the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for Queen’s Gambit. The series also won the award for Best Miniseries or Television Film. And while it was a virtual ceremony, one could not help but notice the 24-year-old’s choice of attire.

The actor was seen looking regal in a green Dior Haute Couture dress, which was accessorised with diamonds from Tiffany & Co diamonds worth a million dollars.

The elaborate layered outfit featured a matching belt and evening coat. It was custom designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior. But wait till we tell you how long it took to make the outfit — 300 hours!

Sharing the details, Dior said, “Uncover the #DiorSavoirFaire behind the #DiorCouture look worn by @AnyaTaylorJoy for the 78th annual @GoldenGlobes, at which she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series for her role in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. Custom-designed by @MariaGraziaChiuri, it consists of a green lurex draped dress with matching belt and evening coat, and took three petites mains 300 hours to make.”

A report in Vogue further states that the look was brought together by image architect Law Roach — who inspired to revive the charm of the red carpets in a year there hasn’t been any — and Chiuri.

“Everyone misses that part of it; everyone misses the red carpet, the gowns and the jewellery. We are all longing for it.” Working during the pandemic—with fewer in-person red carpets—has become the new normal for Roach. “It really doesn’t affect my process,” he says. “I actually enjoy it being a bit virtual because you have control over the final product. On the actual red carpet, it’s hundreds of photographers taking photographs from every angle,” he was quoted as saying.