From Anya Taylor-Joy to Chrissy Teigen, celebs dazzle at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

The fashion savoir faire doesn’t stop at the Oscars red carpet. It is, after all, the biggest night of celebration for the Hollywood fraternity that lauds movies, artists, creators, and also style. Post the awards ceremony, stars prep yet again for the Vanity Fair Oscar after party, bringing out their party-ready couture for the celebration.

Let’s check out some of the best looks from the event this year:

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Parents-to-be Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made for a chic and stylish pair at the event. While Joe wore a black suit with silver shimmers by Louis Vuitton and jewellery from Tiffany & Co., Sophie looked uber chic in a high neck bold red gown that flaunted her bump.

Chrissy Teigen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Chrissy Teigen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Chrissy Teigen brought her signature glam game to the party in a stunning Georges Hobeika creation with a flounced, uneven hem.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga, a brand that she has been the face of ever since her viral Met Gala 2021 outfit. Her neon blue gown hugged her curves and had a mini train following her.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Vanessa Hudgens sported a shimmery black strapless gown with a tulle skirt.

Julia Fox at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Julia Fox at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Julia Fox brought her signature eccentric fashion statement in a black leather full-length dress with a hand design around her throat. She also carried a human hair purse.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Anya Taylor-Joy looked like a vision in a Christian Dior ensemble that featured a pleated skirt and a sheer bodice.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rita Ora stunned in a Miss Sohee creation featuring a black embellished, shimmery gown and a gorgeous white cape with scenic embellishments, while Taika Waititi opted for a blush pink suit.

Jessica Alba arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Jessica Alba arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Alba wore a voluminous midnight blue dress by Carolina Herrera.

Janelle Monáe at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Janelle Monáe at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Janelle Monáe opted for a risqué Christian Siriano cut-out dress.

Natalie Portman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Natalie Portman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Natalie Portman kept it chic in a Christian Dior gown.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski sported a gorgeous black and orange shimmery Armani Privé creation.

Mindy Kaling at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Mindy Kaling at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mindy Kaling wore a shimmery silver, one-shoulder gown with a yellow slit skirt by Dolce & Gabbana.

