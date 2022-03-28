From Anya Taylor-Joy to Chrissy Teigen, celebs dazzle at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

March 28, 2022 2:10:47 pm
The fashion savoir faire doesn’t stop at the Oscars red carpet. It is, after all, the biggest night of celebration for the Hollywood fraternity that lauds movies, artists, creators, and also style. Post the awards ceremony, stars prep yet again for the Vanity Fair Oscar after party, bringing out their party-ready couture for the celebration.
Let’s check out some of the best looks from the event this year:
Parents-to-be Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made for a chic and stylish pair at the event. While Joe wore a black suit with silver shimmers by Louis Vuitton and jewellery from Tiffany & Co., Sophie looked uber chic in a high neck bold red gown that flaunted her bump.
Chrissy Teigen brought her signature glam game to the party in a stunning Georges Hobeika creation with a flounced, uneven hem.
Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga, a brand that she has been the face of ever since her viral Met Gala 2021 outfit. Her neon blue gown hugged her curves and had a mini train following her.
Vanessa Hudgens sported a shimmery black strapless gown with a tulle skirt.
Julia Fox brought her signature eccentric fashion statement in a black leather full-length dress with a hand design around her throat. She also carried a human hair purse.
Anya Taylor-Joy looked like a vision in a Christian Dior ensemble that featured a pleated skirt and a sheer bodice.
Rita Ora stunned in a Miss Sohee creation featuring a black embellished, shimmery gown and a gorgeous white cape with scenic embellishments, while Taika Waititi opted for a blush pink suit.
Jessica Alba wore a voluminous midnight blue dress by Carolina Herrera.
Janelle Monáe opted for a risqué Christian Siriano cut-out dress.
Natalie Portman kept it chic in a Christian Dior gown.
Emily Ratajkowski sported a gorgeous black and orange shimmery Armani Privé creation.
Mindy Kaling wore a shimmery silver, one-shoulder gown with a yellow slit skirt by Dolce & Gabbana.
