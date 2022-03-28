scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
From Anya Taylor-Joy to Chrissy Teigen, celebs dazzle at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

Post the awards ceremony, stars prep yet again for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, bringing out their party-ready couture for the celebration.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2022 2:10:47 pm
anya taylor joy, mindy kaling, janelle Monáe, vanity fair after party 2022, oscars 2022From Anya Taylor-Joy's Christian Dior dress to Janelle Monáe's Christian Siriano creation, take a look at the best dressed stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2022.

The fashion savoir faire doesn’t stop at the Oscars red carpet. It is, after all, the biggest night of celebration for the Hollywood fraternity that lauds movies, artists, creators, and also style. Post the awards ceremony, stars prep yet again for the Vanity Fair Oscar after party, bringing out their party-ready couture for the celebration.

Let’s check out some of the best looks from the event this year:

joe jonas, sophie turner, oscars 2022, 94th academy awards Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Parents-to-be Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made for a chic and stylish pair at the event. While Joe wore a black suit with silver shimmers by Louis Vuitton and jewellery from Tiffany & Co., Sophie looked uber chic in a high neck bold red gown that flaunted her bump.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
chrissy teigen, oscars 2022, 94th academy awards Chrissy Teigen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Chrissy Teigen brought her signature glam game to the party in a stunning Georges Hobeika creation with a flounced, uneven hem.

kim kardashian, vanity fair oscar party Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga, a brand that she has been the face of ever since her viral Met Gala 2021 outfit. Her neon blue gown hugged her curves and had a mini train following her.

Vanessa Hudgens, oscars 2022, 94th academy awards Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Vanessa Hudgens sported a shimmery black strapless gown with a tulle skirt.

julia fox, vanity fair oscar party 2022 Julia Fox at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Julia Fox brought her signature eccentric fashion statement in a black leather full-length dress with a hand design around her throat. She also carried a human hair purse.

Anya Taylor-Joy, oscars 2022, 94th academy awards Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Anya Taylor-Joy looked like a vision in a Christian Dior ensemble that featured a pleated skirt and a sheer bodice.

Taika waititi, rita ora, oscars 2022, 94th academy awards Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rita Ora stunned in a Miss Sohee creation featuring a black embellished, shimmery gown and a gorgeous white cape with scenic embellishments, while Taika Waititi opted for a blush pink suit.

Jessica Alba, oscars 2022, 94th academy awards Jessica Alba arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Alba wore a voluminous midnight blue dress by Carolina Herrera.

oscars 2022, 94th academy awards, Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Janelle Monáe opted for a risqué Christian Siriano cut-out dress.

natalie portman, oscars 2022 Natalie Portman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Natalie Portman kept it chic in a Christian Dior gown.

emily ratajkowski, oscars 2022 Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski sported a gorgeous black and orange shimmery Armani Privé creation.

mindy kaling, oscars 2022 Mindy Kaling at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mindy Kaling wore a shimmery silver, one-shoulder gown with a yellow slit skirt by Dolce & Gabbana.

kristen stewart, megan thee stallion, 94th academy awards
From Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta Couture to Kristen Stewart in Chanel shorts, all the drool-worthy looks from 94th Academy Awards

