Anushka Sharma’s white maxi dress is a summer essential

Dressing up is the last thing on our minds at the moment. With most of us working from home, pyjamas and comfy tees are what we aim for. But putting on your favourite dress will only make your feel better and also add some cheer to your day. So when we recently saw Anushka Sharma celebrating her birthday at home with husband Virat Kohli in a maxi dress, we knew we had to put on ours too.

Her minimalistic house party caught out attention, but what brightened up our mood was the white cotton maxi dress she wore, proving minimalism isn’t boring. The simple white eyelet number featured puffy sleeves and a cinched waistline. Skipping on accessories, the Pari actor kept her look fuss-free yet on point, as always.

If you plan to upgrade your summer wardrobe once the lockdown ends, you may want to add a similar outfit to your wardrobe. The breezy dress will give you a chance to be playful with golden hoops or chunky oxidised accessories or even Indianise it with jhumkis, dark kohled eyes and a colourful bindi.

If you are someone who loves ethnics all year round and enjoy being stylish, then this look of Sonam Kapoor is an ultimate guide for your summer wardrobe. The bright outfit brings out the sweet feminine look with some creativity and unique style. It looks super comfortable and you can slip into it any time of the day. The aquamarine blue dress with saddle tan bag and loafers can be your summer outfit too.

