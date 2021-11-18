Anushka Sharma’s neon green swimsuit is the perfect pool day outfit

Anushka Sharma has always been impressive with her style choices, whether it is on the red carpet, the airport or simply chilling at home. The actor has a laid back, easy-breezy style and knows how to make a statement while prioritising comfort. Her latest look was no different.

The Zero actor, who recently returned from Dubai with husband Virat Koli, shared pictures of herself chilling by the pool in a neon green monokini from resort wear label Solid and Striped. The swimsuit was, well, solid and striped with broad straps, ribbed, and a button-up front. Sporting beachy waves and a no-makeup look, her infectious smile was the only accessory she wore.

Anushka had recently opened up to Grazia in an interview in which she said, “I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’.”

“I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look,” she added on moving on from overtly scrutinising appearances.

The monokini is called Anne-Murrie Button One piece and is available to buy at imwimshop.com.

