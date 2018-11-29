Anushka Sharma gives lessons on styling a pantsuit, maxi dress and skirt-top combo

When it comes to promotional looks, Anushka Sharma’s style statement has mostly been a beautiful blend of chic fashion with a little bit of experimentation. Keeping up with it, the actor, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Zero has been giving us some serious fashion goals, one appearance at a time.

Advertising

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Sharma was dressed in a Johanna Ortiz deep blue, floral print and ruffle skirt that was teamed with a grey sweatshirt. What’s interesting is that the top featured embellished, feather detailing on the shoulders that added an interesting element to her look. Her outfit was accessorised with shimmery Louboutin heels. A dewy palette with a messy ponytail rounded off her look beautifully.

While attending another event, Sharma looked dapper in a black outfit by Greek designer Yvonne Bosnjak. Her androgynous ensemble included a pair of pants and tuxedo with chain detailing teamed with a split sleeve, longline blazer. Combining her outfit with black pointed-toe heels and a statement watch, we think the Sui Dhaaga actor nailed the look effortlessly. Once again, a dewy sheen with a messy ponytail complemented her look.

Before opting for the tuxedo, Sharma took a 180 degree turn and was seen in a blue chiffon maxi dress from designer Atsu Sekhose’s Fall’18 collection. Oversized hoop earrings from Misho Designs and Givenchy heels were styled with her outfit. Apart from her lovely dress, it was her messy bun styled by artist Daniel Bauer that accentuated her look very well.

We think Sharma carried off all the looks rather gracefully.