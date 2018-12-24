Anushka Sharma channels old Hollywood glamour in black and white outfits

Anushka Sharma’s sartorical choices have mostly been high on comfort but they have also been chic and the actor does a great job in pulling them off. Recently, Sharma went for some drama and left us very impressed in a black dress with tulle ruffle details from Marchesa.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Style Cell and Sanam Ratansi, the noodle strap dress looked lovely on her. With hair neatly tied at the back, the outfit was accessorised with earrings from Azotiique and was rounded out with dark kohl eyes and a nude shade of lipstick.

For another appearance, Sharma stunned in white. The white feather sleeve one-shoulder wrap dress from Gauri & Nainika was accessorised with pearl earrings. With hair tied in a bun, a beautiful shade of brown lipstick and well-defined eyes rounded out her look.

Prior to this, at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ reception, the actor looked absolutely stunning in a Sabysachi cocktail sari. The attire, intricately hand-embroidered with hand-cut brass sequins, French knots and crystals in colours of sepia-tinted sea-foam was just perfect for the occasion. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was accessorised with a statement choker that was handcrafted in rose cut diamonds. and old-mine Zambian emeralds.

She also looked lovely wearing the printed midi by Appapop at a promotional event of Zero.

The look was kept simple and the actor went for a nude palette of make-up.