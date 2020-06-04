Anushka Sharma’s yellow dress is the ideal summer outfit

Anushka Sharma knows how to keep it simple yet stylish. (Source: File Photo) Anushka Sharma knows how to keep it simple yet stylish. (Source: File Photo)

Anushka Sharma’s off-duty closet is all about minimalist fashion, and a simple scroll through her Instagram will prove the same. Even during the lockdown, of which she has been sharing snippets with her fans, the Pari actor can be seen in basic t-shirts and breezy, comfortable pants. So when she recently shared a video on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, we could not help but notice her vibrant yellow dress.

The polka dots dress is the perfect summer outfit that will also brighten up your mood. The v-neck button down dress had a loose hemline, making it an ideal pick in the heat. Take a look below:

Anushka, who usually accessorises her outfits with basic golden hoops, opted for a silver charm necklace this time. With a neutral base and pink lips for makeup, she looked lovely.

Here are some of her other indoor looks during the lockdown:

Which one is your favourite?

