Anushka Sharma’s yellow dress is the ideal summer outfit

Anushka Sharma’s off-duty closet is all about minimalist fashion, and a simple scroll through her Instagram will prove the same. Even during the lockdown, of which she has been sharing snippets with her fans, the Pari actor can be seen in basic t-shirts and breezy, comfortable pants. So when she recently shared a video on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, we could not help but notice her vibrant yellow dress.
The polka dots dress is the perfect summer outfit that will also brighten up your mood. The v-neck button down dress had a loose hemline, making it an ideal pick in the heat. Take a look below:
Anushka, who usually accessorises her outfits with basic golden hoops, opted for a silver charm necklace this time. With a neutral base and pink lips for makeup, she looked lovely.
Here are some of her other indoor looks during the lockdown:
It’s from our primary care givers – family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened… P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Which one is your favourite?
