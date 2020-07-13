Anushka Sharma’s photoshoot will make you miss the beach

Anushka Sharma uploaded a series of pictures she shot for a fashion magazine. (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma). Anushka Sharma uploaded a series of pictures she shot for a fashion magazine. (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma).

Anushka Sharma recently shared pictures from a photoshoot for a fashion magazine which she did before the lockdown was announced. Shot near a beach, the pictures will definitely make you miss the blue waters and the vacation you always wanted to take.

The Pari actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, and as expected, gave us major fashion goals.

In one of the photos, she is seen in a beach-ready ensemble from Blumarine. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, we dig the transparent, embellished pants.

The actor looks stunning in this outfit from Isabel Marant. We love the wet hair look.

Anushka gives us major fashion goals in this ensemble. We love the way the yellow jacket was teamed with the bikini.

Have you wondered how a knitted skirt would look like? Well, you can look at the actor totally nailing this Fendi ensemble.

The multi-hued shirt from Dior looked lovely on her, and the wide smile made up for the rest.

The actor was all chic in this loose oversized shirt from Etro. Accessorised with a belt, the look is perfect for those sun-kissed pictures you wish to click at the beach.

She looked equally stunning in this Giambattista Valli ensemble. The quirky bikini top was paired with a black sheer long skirt.

What do you think of her looks?

