Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra dazzle in Sabyasachi saris on Karwa Chauth

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, which was widely celebrated yesterday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli observed a fast for each other and also shared a picture of themselves on Instagram for their fans. As expected, the actor looked lovely in floral printed sari from ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. A loyalist, the Pari actor also opted for jewellery from the designer to complete the traditional look, reminding us of her wedding day when she broke stereotypes and picked a pastel lehenga. Kohli, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black kurta from Antar-Agni.

The red sari, which is from the designer’s latest autumn/winter collection, featured large flowers in beige and an embroidered border that added a subtle bling to her Karwa Chauth look. Keeping up with the festive mood, she rounded off her look with a pair of gold chaandbalis, her mangalsutra, red choodas, and her wedding ring. A neatly tied bun adorned with flowers, kohled eyes and sindoor completed her look.

The actor captioned the image as: “My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy karvachauth to all”.

Similarly, actor Priyanka Chopra, who observed her first Karwa Chauth this year, also gave her fans a peek into her celebrations with husband Nick Jonas. The Quantico actor also chose a plain red Sabyasachi sari which was teamed with a heavily embellished blouse. A simple red bindi, red lips and mangalsutra rounded off her festive look. Jonas, on the other hand, looked stylish in a white kurta-pyjama.

