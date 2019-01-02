Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome the New Year in style

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s New Year pictures have love written all over it. Amid their hectic schedules, the lovely couple took out some time to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Australia this year. The Zero actor joined her husband, who is in the country for the ongoing India-Australia series.

For the occasion, Sharma was seen wearing an off-shoulder slit sequin dress from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s collection. Accessorising her looks with a pair of white heels and a pair pearl studs, she kept her look simple yet elegant. Wine lips and bare minimal make-up looked classy as she struck a pose with husband Virat Kohli. Kohli, on the other hand, looked dapper in black pants and T-shirt that he layered with a grey jacket.

Check out some of the pictures.

On January 1, the Indian Cricket team and Australian team visited Kirribilli House in Sydney where they met with the Australian Prime Minister. The Pari actor also accompanied the team for the New Year party. Sharma shared a picture in which she was seen dressed in a pink lacy dress from Burberry. Keeping her hair open with a no-makeup look, we think she looked rather adorable. Her husband and cricketer Kohli wore a pair of blue pants that he teamed with a white shirt and further layered with a Bundi jacket.

Check some of the pictures.

What do you think of their look? Don’t they look adotbale together?