Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s holiday pictures are pure travel fashion goals

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli know how to pull off casual looks in style. Recently, Sharma and Kohli were spotted in Australia and New Zealand and they aced the street style look, one appearance at a time. Right from black pants, breezy dresses and blue distress denims, Sharma had all her summer essentials in place.

Advertising

In one of the pictures, they were spotted hanging out in a large ranch with beautiful horses at the backdrop of a stunning sunset. While Sharma looked pretty in a high waist ripped black pants that she teamed with a basic black tee, Kolhi went for a black tee shirt and a pair of beige shorts.

Rocking the stripes look, on another occasion, the copule were spotted looking lovely in casual stripe outfits. Sharma sported a gray and white striped shirt that she wore with a pair of black denims. Kohli, on the other hand, opted for an orange, white and blue print that he teamed with a pair of denims.

Sharma was also seen in a pair of white pants that was paired with a basic black top. She layered it with an oversized denim jacket and looked rather stylish. She rounded out her look with huge round hoops and sunnies.

The Pari actor was also seen in a white basic t-shirt as she posed soaking in the sun. Her neat ponytail and round hoops added to her look.

In one of the pictures, the actor and the cricketer looked lovely as they posed in sportswear. Anushka wore a blue jacket that she teamed with black tights and shoes. Kohli, on the other hand, wore a black jacket that he teamed with a pair of shorts. His look was accessorised with a cap and a backpack.

Advertising

What do you think of their latest pictures?