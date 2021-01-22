scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
New mom Anushka Sharma opts for denim-on-denim look; steals the show

The actor was spotted with husband Virat Kohli. Check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 12:30:31 pm
anushka sharmaWhat do you think about the new mother's style? (Source: anushkasharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed their baby girl. Ever since we have been waiting to get a glimpse of the new parents — and we finally got lucky! The couple was recently spotted at a clinic, and despite having their masks on one could see the wide smiles on their faces. And, as always, Anushka turned heads with her simple yet trendy look.

Anushka was seen acing the denim on denim look in a simple washed-out denim shirt styled with a fitted pair of light blue jeans. Basic white sneakers, a sling bag, and a face mask completed the look.

Virat, on the other hand, was seen in an all-black look — a simple shirt and denim. The look was completed with a pair of aviators, chunky white sneakers and a face mask.

Throughout her pregnancy, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor left no stone unturned in giving us maternity fashion goals. Here are her most memorable looks: click here.

