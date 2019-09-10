Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ace the casual chic look at airport

Toggle Menu
Be it for their vacations or at the airports, fuss-free ensembles draw them and yet they look super stylish every time they step out.

The couple likes to keep it simple and chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look stylish every time they step out. Not only do they give major couple goals, but also impress with their classic sartorial choices which are simple yet chic. Whether it is on a vacation or a regular day out, the power couple likes to keep it fuss-free yet manage to look super stylish.

Recently, the couple was spotted returning from the West Indies sporting similar looks that scored high on comfort. The Pari actor picked a basic white Balenciaga T shirt that featured the label’s new black logo and paired it with a midnight blue blazer and belted trousers, lending a casual touch to the look.

Ditching blingy accessories, she teamed outfit with black sunglasses, gold wristwatch, light bracelets and a black choker. Her go-to Saint Laurent tote bag and white sneakers added the final touches. Kohli, on the other hand, also picked a white tee, which he layered with a deep blue Balenciaga jacket. He completed his look with black jeans, white sneakers and a baseball cap.

Check some of the pictures here.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Post World Cup, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport twinning in black. Kohli was seen in a simple black tee that was paired with grey pants while Sharma looked lovely in monochrome attire. Her look was rounded out with a pair of shades, with both of them opting for white sneakers to complete the look.

Post the matches, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent some time in London. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

