Anushka Sharma pulls off casual velvet co-ords just like a glam queen would

When it comes to acing chic casual wear, there are only few who can do it better than Anushka Sharma. The Pari actor blends her sartorial choices with comfort and it is evident in her various public appearances. This time, however, the actor chose to take a different route and while we have reservation regarding the outfit, Sharma does a splendid job at pulling it off.

The actor, among other host of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon was recently spotted at director Anand L Rai’s birthday party. For the occasion she chose to wear an onion pink wrapped velvet top and teamed it with matching trousers. Pulling her hair behind her ears with a centre-parting, the look was rounded off with a soft pink lip shade, large golden hoop earrings and nude strappy heels.

While the actor does look lovely one cannot help but question the choice of the attire. It does look rather uncomfortable for summers and it is highly unlikely that one would pick it up from a store to wear it in this weather.

Sharma’s choice this time surprised us as she has always fallen back on comfort and given us some major fashion goals while at it. Be it the Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid flowy sheer logo midi dress or her glamourous take on semi-formals in a pair of high-waist, black trousers which was styled with a sleeveless, mustard coloured tank top.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

