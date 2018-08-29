Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma’s latest looks gets a thumbs up from us

Anushka Sharma mixes comfort with style and how! Anushka Sharma mixes comfort with style and how!

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga is about to hit the screens and both the actors are busy promoting their film. For one of the events, Sharma donned a bandhani copper brown top from the label Koashee by Shubhita. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, it was teamed with a matching pair of wide legged trousers from Zara.

Keeping with the colour tone of the ensemble, she wore matching shoes from Aquazzura and accessorised with gold earrings. Minimal make-up and tousled hair rounded out her look.

It seems like the actor is in the mood for some solid colours. Prior to this, she was seen in an all-white ensemble. While it could have gone horribly wrong, Sharma managed to pull it off effortlessly. We partuclarly like the pair of shades she donned.

Sharma is known for mixing comfort with style and this is evident in the sartorical choices made by her, more so recently. She was spotted at the airport along with Virat Kohli. The actor was dressed in a pair of grey, loose-fitted, checkered trousers. This was teamed with a white camisole and styled with a crop denim jacket. The look was completed with a pair of white sneakers, black backpack and dark sunnies. Minimal make-up and a neat ponytail rounded out the look.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma blends cool and comfortable for stylish airport look with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd