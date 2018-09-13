Sui Dhaga Promotions: Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in a pink kurti but disappoints in a black kameez

Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her film Sui Dhaaga. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram) Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her film Sui Dhaaga. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her latest film Sui Dhaaga and can be seen experimenting quite a bit with her sartorial choices. Recently, the actor was spotted in two different looks. We appreciate that she put her experimental hat on, but while she scored high on our fashion meters in one look, we are sad to announce that she failed to impress us in the other.

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Sharma was recently spotted wearing a tribal artwork appliqué wrap kameez and hand dori pant and bralet set from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. And while we really like the ensemble, it just seemed that too many things were going on at the same time. However, the silver danglers from Ankit Khullar stood out. Hair, neatly parted at the centre was styled by Daniel Bauer and rounded out the look well.

In another look, Sharma, styled by Rufai again, completely nailed it. Donning a pink kurti and blue flared pants, Sharma looked rather fierce. The ensemble from Atsu Sekhose’s pre fall 2018 collection was styled very well and we particularly liked the little bow detailing near the neck. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes and hair styled by Daniel Bauer.

Prior to this, Sharma gave a lesson on how to rock stripes. She was spotted wearing an off-shoulder top and matching striped pants from the label Atsu again. The ensemble looked extremely smart and she carried it off very well. Hair styled by Daniel Bauer, dark kohl eyes, and shoes from Christian Louboutin rounded out the look.

