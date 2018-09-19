Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma’s looks are as different as chalk and cheese

Anushka Sharma does it best when she keeps things simple. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram) Anushka Sharma does it best when she keeps things simple. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma has been on a roll promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga and in the last couple of days, the actor has tried every possible style trick+trend. While some of them were hot, the others were not.

Recently, Sharma gave us two looks that were as different as chalk and cheese and while we like one, the other left us disappointed. To be specific, the black ruffle dress by Sahil Kochhar. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the midi had floral patterns that seemed rather jarring. They would have perhaps still worked if the cut of the dress was sharper.

However, we quite like her neat hairdo and her make-up. Black earrings and stilettos from Alexandre Birman completed the look.

Prior to this, Sharma was spotted wearing a dress from her own brand Nush and we absolutely love the look. The olive-green outfit looked extremely smart and we love the fact that it has pockets. It was accessorised with lovely shades and white sneakers.

For another appearance she chose a full sleeve pink dress from Bodice Studio and although the actor looked pretty the outfit was too drab. Styled by Rufai, the look was rounded out with strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi and earrings. Hair neatly tied in the centre by Daniel Bauer completed the look.

ALSO READ | Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma’s summer style diary is all about soft pastels

In another instance, she wore a H&M dress and the floral designs were just right.

What do you think of her looks? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd