Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma’s summer style diary is all about soft pastels

Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram) Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have lately been busy promoting their upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. While the two have been jet-setting across cities, they have made sure to keep their style meter impressive. Recently, Sharma made a couple of back to back appearances and while she has experimented a fair bit in the past, this time she kept things simple and understated.

In one of the looks, she was seen wearing a full sleeve pink dress from Bodice Studio. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was completed with strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi. Although the actor does look pretty, the outfit seems too bland. The earrings added nothing to the outfit. Hair neatly tied in the centre by Daniel Bauer rounded out the look.

In another instance she was spotted in a H&M dress. We quite like the floral patterns on the outfit this time and it makes for a pretty summer dress. Hair styled into soft curls and statement earrings completed the look. Hpwever, in both the looks the actor went too over the top with her make-up.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a multicolour dress from Anita Dongre’s Grassroots Collection. The actor looked radiant and we particularly liked the colour scheme and the wrap around detailing dress on it. Minimal make-up, black heels and soft curls rounded off the look.

ALSO READ | Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma was seen in two different looks and we have a favourite

Anushka Sharma chose a dress from Anita Dongre’s grassroots collection (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma chose a dress from Anita Dongre’s grassroots collection (Source: Varinder Chawla)

And in another, she chose to wear a piece from her own clothing brand – Nush. She wore a olive coloured top with mosaic print and paired it with black pants.

What do you think of her looks? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd