Anushka Sharma shows how to rock stripes

Anushka Sharma is giving us fashion goals, one look at a time. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram) Anushka Sharma is giving us fashion goals, one look at a time. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

When it comes to infusing fashion with comfort, few do it better than Anushka Sharma. The actor who is busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan has been scoring fashion brownie points, one look at a time. And this time too, she managed to earn one for herself in stripes.

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Sharma stepped out in an off-shoulder top and matching striped pants. The ensemble from the label Atsu looked extremely smart and she carried it off well. Dark kohl eyes, hair styled by Daniel Bauer and shoes from Christian Louboutin completed the look.

Sharma has been experimenting with her sartorial choices for quite some time now. A few days ago, she was spotted donning a round neck printed T-shirt from the label Shift. Styled by Rufai, it was paired with a contrasting front-slit faux leather skirt from Kanika Goyal. Her outfit stood out for being understated and classy at the same time.

She was also spotted wearing an all-white ensemble – a satin white halter top with polka dots, teamed with white pants from Massimo Dutti. It goes without saying that it looked great on her. Styled by Rufai, the look was high on style quotient and an example on how to keep things stylish without compromising on comfort. And who better than Sharma to show that?

What do you think of her latest looks? Let us know in the comments below.

