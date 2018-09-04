Anushka Sharma keeps things understated yet classy for Sui Dhaaga promotions

Anushka Sharma fuses comfort with style effortlessly. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram) Anushka Sharma fuses comfort with style effortlessly. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan, is giving us some major fashion goals. She was recently spotted in a round neck printed T-shirt from the label Shift that was paired with a contrasting front-slit faux leather skirt from Kanika Goyal. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was understated yet classy. Hair parted at the centre and tied into a loose knot by Daniel Bauer completed the look.

For another look for the promotions, Sharma was spotted wearing an all-white outfit – a satin white halter top with polka dots, teamed with white pants. The ensemble from Asos and Massimo Dutti looked great on her. Styled by Rufai, the look seemed comfortable without compromising on the style quotient. We also like the black earrings and the hair styled by Daniel Bauer.

Recently, while on a spree of promotional tours, she was spotted in some very interesting outfits. In the first one, she chose denim separates. It was styled with an off-shoulder denim top and pair of white sneakers and a high bun. We loved the detailing on the top and the flared denim jeans worked wonders. The look was accessorised with small hoop earrings.

Sharma’s stylist has been curating her look with a lot of precision and it is always a delight to see what she comes up with next.

What do you think of her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

