Friday, September 28, 2018
Anushka Sharma gives lessons on how to spice up monotone outfits

Anushka Sharma was seen promoting Sui Dhaaga dressed in a bold red outfit. For another appearance, she picked a dark-hued ensemble. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 2:41:51 pm
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga promotions, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma latest pictures, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma sui dhaaga promotions, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Would you like to recreate Anushka Sharma’s latest looks? (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Anushka Sharma’s take on casual wear has always been an inspiration for many. Right from her numerous jumpsuits, floral dresses to the chic airport looks, the fashionista knows how to make heads turn. Yet again, she showed us how to add some spice to monotone looks and we can’t wait to recreate them.

While promoting her film Sui Dhaaga, the actor was seen dressed in a pair of dark-shaded pants and a longline jacket from Massimo Dutti. Stylist Allia Al Rufai added colour to her monotone outfit by pairing it with a multi-coloured striped top from Zara. Another thing that caught our attention was her gold stilettos by Oscar Tiye that accentuated her look very well. Accesorising her look with a pair of studded earrings, she rounded it off with a dewy sheen and thickly-lined eyes.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s co-star Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a pair of ripped jeans teamed with a white tee and a checkered shirt.

For another appearance, the NH10 actor stepped out in a bold red avatar. Her outfit comprised of a pair of belted cigarette pants from Zara that was styled with a matching high-neck top with a tie-detail. While Rufai combined her outfit with a pair of pink heels, make-up artist and hairstylist Bauer gave finishing touches to her look with well-defined eyes and a sleek hairdo. We think she looked lovely.

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga promotions, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma latest pictures, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma sui dhaaga promotions, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma in all red. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga promotions, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma latest pictures, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma sui dhaaga promotions, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma paired her outfit with pink heels. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We think Sharma nailed both the looks with ease. What about you?

