Sui Dhaaga promotions: From floral dresses to lehengas, Anushka Sharma’s style statement is right on point

Anushka Sharma, who is on a roll with the promotions of her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga, has been spotted experimenting with her sartorial choices. Right from pairing her white Jamdani sari with a chequered blouse to her bow tie kurti and blue trousers combo, the actor has left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more.

Continuing her fashionable streak, we spotted the 30-year-old stepping out in a floral printed white dress featuring sheer sleeves from Hemant and Nandita. Keeping her accessories minimal, stylist Allia Al Rufai rounded off her look with white strappy heels from Alexandre Birman and diamond studded earrings.

Hairstylist and make-up artist Daniel Bauer went for a little blush on the cheeks, well-defined eyes and a messy ponytail.

Sharma also gave lessons on how to nail formals in a very chic way as she opted for a pair of Gas jeans teamed with a dark-coloured satin top and a blazer. Styling her look with a pair of statement earrings from Sakshi Jhunjhunwala, a dewy sheen with sleek hairdo accentuated her look nicely.

Apart from the contemporary attires, the Pari actor was also seen donning a traditional ensemble. Her outfit comprised of a teal-coloured lehenga and kurta set from Matsya by Utkarsh Ahuja featuring embellishments on the hemline. It was teamed with a red and gold dupatta with a teal borderline. We like the contrasting colours of her outfit that complemented her look well.

A pair of gold jhumkas from Purab Paschim teamed with Fizzy Goblet shoes were accessorised with her look. Bauer completed her look with a neutral make-up palette and wavy hairdo.

