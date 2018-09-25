Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Sui Dhaaga promotions: From floral dresses to lehengas, Anushka Sharma’s style statement is right on point

Anushka Sharma was recently spotted promoting her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga, wherein she gave us a mini fashion tour. Right from formals to a teal lehenga, the actor carried herself with grace.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 4:53:50 pm
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga promotions, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma latest pictures, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma ethnic looks, Anushka Sharma sui dhaaga promotions, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take a look at the latest style file of Anushka Sharma. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Anushka Sharma, who is on a roll with the promotions of her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga, has been spotted experimenting with her sartorial choices. Right from pairing her white Jamdani sari with a chequered blouse to her bow tie kurti and blue trousers combo, the actor has left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma looks regal in an emerald green chanderi sari

Continuing her fashionable streak, we spotted the 30-year-old stepping out in a floral printed white dress featuring sheer sleeves from Hemant and Nandita. Keeping her accessories minimal, stylist Allia Al Rufai rounded off her look with white strappy heels from Alexandre Birman and diamond studded earrings.

Hairstylist and make-up artist Daniel Bauer went for a little blush on the cheeks, well-defined eyes and a messy ponytail.

Sharma also gave lessons on how to nail formals in a very chic way as she opted for a pair of Gas jeans teamed with a dark-coloured satin top and a blazer. Styling her look with a pair of statement earrings from Sakshi Jhunjhunwala, a dewy sheen with sleek hairdo accentuated her look nicely.

Apart from the contemporary attires, the Pari actor was also seen donning a traditional ensemble. Her outfit comprised of a teal-coloured lehenga and kurta set from Matsya by Utkarsh Ahuja featuring embellishments on the hemline. It was teamed with a red and gold dupatta with a teal borderline. We like the contrasting colours of her outfit that complemented her look well.

A pair of gold jhumkas from Purab Paschim teamed with Fizzy Goblet shoes were accessorised with her look. Bauer completed her look with a neutral make-up palette and wavy hairdo.

What are your thoughts on Sharma latest looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

