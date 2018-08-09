Plain white or colourful, Anushka Sharma and Sophie Choudry show how to be sassy at the airport

Sophie Choudry and Anushka Sharma keep their style quotient right on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry and Anushka Sharma keep their style quotient right on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to travel style, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace it like a pro — especially Anushka Sharma, who is already known for her impeccable street style. Right from her striped shirt dress to a sheer Tommy Hilfiger maxi and Sabyasachi salwar kameez, her airport style has been quite varied and interesting too.

ALSO READ | Airport style: Anushka Sharma works the cool blues like a charm

The actor proved herself as the queen of street style as she recently sashayed down the airport in a pair of ripped jeans and an over-sized white tee. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a statement watch.

Anushka Sharma opted for a white and blue combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma opted for a white and blue combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry showed a colourful way to dress up while travelling. She opted for a pair of red flared trousers teamed with a grey top. Besides, she teamed her outfit with a cropped denim jacket casually worn over the shoulders. Accessorising her outfit with black sunnies and a matching handbag, she beautifully rounded off her look.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 29 – Aug 4)

That’s not all. Another actor whose ensemble really caught our attention last week was Kangana Ranaut. The actor gave style connoisseurs a tutorial on how to nail formal looks for the airport. Dressed in a baby pink pantsuit and a white tee, she styled her look with a white Gucci sling and a pair of sneakers. She rounded it out with a pair of brown rimmed sunnies, minimal make-up and hair coiffed into a high ponytail.

Kangana Ranaut while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate the next time you travel? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd