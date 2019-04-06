Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 31 – Apr 6)

From traditional attires to denim wear, celebrity airport fashion this week was a mixed bag of looks. From Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looked summer ready in traditional wear as she was spotted at the airport recently. Dressed in a white embroidered tunic from Good Earth, the actor looked absolutely lovely. She teamed the tunic with pastel coloured flared pants, and accessorised her look with a handbag and flat sandals. Loose curls and a small bindi rounded out the Zero actor’s look.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor can effortlessly nail any look, and always manages to look stylish. The Veere Di Wedding actor looked gorgeous in a blue dress from Molly Goddard which was teamed with a French bandhni trench coat in olive silk, lined with hemp silk from Nikita Mhaisalkar. Sher had her hair styled in loose curls and wore a deep shade of red on her lips. Black bag, a pair of black footwear and sunglasses completed the actor’s look.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan opted for a black and white look for this recent outing at the airport. The Main Hoon Na actor was spotted in black track pants and a matching jacket which was teamed with a white T-shirt. White sneakers, watch, a chain around his neck and a pair of sunglasses completed the look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has been acing airport fashion off late, and her latest look was no different. The Roy actor was spotted acing the denim look at the airport recently. Dressed in light blue jeans and a matching jacket which was teamed with a white shirt, the actor had her fashion game on point. Open hair and sunglasses completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, opted for a breezy airport look. Dressed in a paisley printed kurta and pants set in white and blue, which was teamed with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals, the actor looked lovely in traditional wear. She kept her hair open, sported a small bindi and carried a handbag to complete the look.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker was spotted acing an all-black look at the airport. Hair neatly tied in a bun at the back, a pair of chunky earrings and red coloured Oxford shoes that added a pop of colour, completed her look.

Radhika Madan

Actor Radhika Madan, who was seen in Mard Ko Dard Ko Nahi Hota, looked chic in denim wear at the airport. She teamed a pair of ripped blue jeans with a light blue denim jacket and white top. White sneakers and a pair of sunglasses competed the look of the actor, who had her hair tied in a ponytail.

