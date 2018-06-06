Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu go sassy with their street style looks

Take cues from Taapsee Pannu (L), Sonakshi Sinha (C) and Anushka Sharma on how to nail airport fashion this summer. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take cues from Taapsee Pannu (L), Sonakshi Sinha (C) and Anushka Sharma on how to nail airport fashion this summer. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

In order to beat the summer heat, cool and comfortable dressing is the need of the hour. And who better than B-town celebs to take inspiration from? Anushka Sharma, who is known for her chic yet lazy and laid-back looks, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha were spotted sashaying down the Mumbai airport in super stylish ensembles.

Anushka Sharma

The Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor was seen wearing a pair of black trousers teamed with a light grey top, tucked-in and having folded sleeves. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement watch and a black backpack. A dewy make-up palette with touseled gave finishing touches to her look.

Anushka Sharma at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu

Pannu kept it trendy in a pair of denims featuring stripes on its side panels. She styled her outfit with a white, full sleeves, crop top featuring a tie-detail, which added an interesting element to her look. Combining her outfit with a white backpack and printed sneakers, her look is easily re-creatable.

Taapsee Pannu keeps it chic. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu keeps it chic. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg star served some colourful style inspiration as she opted for a tangerine coloured hoodie from Adidas teamed with a pair of ripped, black jeans. What’s interesting is how she teamed her outfit with a black cap, which also added a fun element to her look. White sneakers and an over-sized sling bag were accessorised with her outfit. Nude pink lips with winged completed her overall look.

Sonakshi Sinha opts for an Adidas hoodie. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha opts for an Adidas hoodie. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We would love to try out these looks. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

