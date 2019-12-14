Anushka Sharma, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 8-14)

Bollywood keeps it stylish at the airport this week too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Bollywood keeps it stylish at the airport this week too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bollywood celebrities always have their fashion game on-point, even at the airport where they are often spotted. While it is not uncommon to see them dressed in tailored suits and dresses at the airport, this week they kept it breezy and casual. Whether it was a tracksuit or a basic jeans and T-shirt, airport looks this week were high on comfort

From Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, here are some of the best airport looks of the week.

Check out the pictures here.

Anushka Sharma

Hands down, this is our favourite airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hands down, this is our favourite airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka keeps it casual yet chic in a plain white top with frill sleeves which she teamed with a pair of loose straight cut jeans. Accessorising her look with a sleek chain and black sunglasses, she rounded it out with brown footwear, a printed handbag and blow-dried hair.

Kriti Kharbanda

We really like the striped pants she wore to the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We really like the striped pants she wore to the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Chic with a hint of casual is what perfectly describes Kriti’s airport look. We like how she teamed her striped pants with a graphic white T-shirt. White sneakers, loose hair and circular-framed sunglasses complete the look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline takes streetwear a notch higher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline takes streetwear a notch higher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Kick actor aced streetwear in this beige and black tracksuit which she paired with a basic blacktop. White sneakers, a beaded chain and black sunglasses sunglasses complete the comfortable look.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

The couple always manages to look good at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple always manages to look good at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to pull off any look, and it was no different at the airport recently. The Udta Punjab actor, who was seen with husband Said and son Taimur, aced the denim on denim look. We like how she added an element of colour to her look by teaming it with a sleeveless olive green colour puffer jacket and white sneakers. Hair is tied in a neat bun, sunglasses and an animal print tote complete her look. Saif too kept it casual in a pair of light denim, a blue checkered shirt, puffer jacket and tan brown shoes.

Kriti Sanon

We love the ying-yang print on the sweater. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the ying-yang print on the sweater. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti gave us all the cosy winter vibes in a ying-yang printed sweater teamed with a black pair of pants and white ankle length boots. Light pink lip gloss and kohl-rimmed eyes completed her look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

He keeps it sporty and comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) He keeps it sporty and comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Gully Boy kept it sporty in a black track pant teamed with a black and blue windcheater. To pull his look together he decided to go for black sports shoes and brown aviators.

Vaani Kapoor

The lime green makes a perfect morning colour. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The lime green makes a perfect morning colour. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor kept it classy in a lime green deep V neck knitwear teamed with a pair of straight-cut loose jeans and white sneakers. Loose hair, light make-up and a pair of oversized black sunnies complete her look.

Ileana D’ Cruz

We like the biker chic look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We like the biker chic look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted in an all black look — black tank top teamed with stone washed jeans, black sweatshirt and black ankle boots. We love how effortlessly she pulls off her look sans makeup.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Ranbir Kapoor pulls off the denim on denim trend with a pair of ripped jeans teamed with a black t-shirt, denim jacket and a black cap, Alia opted for hues of green with a short denim jacket.

Whose look do you like the most?

