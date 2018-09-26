Virat Kohli receives Khel Ratna Awards; Anushka Sharma picks Sabyasachi for the event

Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Who can forget Anushka Sharma as the Sabyasachi bride at the picturesque Tuscan wedding? She chose his work for one of the most important days of her life and looks like she decided to turn to the designer, yet again, for a significant moment in her husband’s life. Virat Kohli was conferred the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind, and the Pari actor was by his side.

Clad in a Sabyasachi tussar georgette sari lined with old tilla borders and paired with a hazar-buti blouse, Sharma looked elegant. She accessorised with polki earrings set in gold from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

With hair tied in a sleek bun, she rounded out her look with beautiful smokey eyes and a nude lip shade.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli’s family. (Source: APH) Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli’s family. (Source: APH)

Anushka Sharma was present at the award ceremony with her in-laws. (Source: APH) Anushka Sharma was present at the award ceremony with her in-laws. (Source: APH)

Virat Kohli won the Khel Ratna Award. (Source: APH) Virat Kohli won the Khel Ratna Award. (Source: APH)

Anushka Sharma wore a Sabyasachi sari. (Source: APH) Anushka Sharma wore a Sabyasachi sari. (Source: APH)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walk in for the special award night. (Source: APH) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walk in for the special award night. (Source: APH)

A few days ago, at the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards, Anushka Sharma impressed us in another traditional look. For the occasion, the actor picked a chanderi silk sari in deep green with a heavy golden border and polka dots all over, produced by local artisans.

Anushka Sharma at Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma at Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in this emerald green sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma looked stunning in this emerald green sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her outfit was styled with a heavy gold choker, a stack of gold bangles and simple studs. With hair tied into a neat bun, well-defined eyes, a beautiful brown lip shade and a green bindi rounded out her look.

