Virat Kohli receives Khel Ratna Awards; Anushka Sharma picks Sabyasachi for the event

Who can forget Anushka Sharma as the Sabyasachi bride at the picturesque Tuscan wedding? She chose his work for one of the most important days of her life and looks like she decided to turn to the designer, yet again, for a significant moment in her husband’s life. Virat Kohli was conferred the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind, and the Pari actor was by his side.
Clad in a Sabyasachi tussar georgette sari lined with old tilla borders and paired with a hazar-buti blouse, Sharma looked elegant. She accessorised with polki earrings set in gold from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.
With hair tied in a sleek bun, she rounded out her look with beautiful smokey eyes and a nude lip shade.
A few days ago, at the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards, Anushka Sharma impressed us in another traditional look. For the occasion, the actor picked a chanderi silk sari in deep green with a heavy golden border and polka dots all over, produced by local artisans.
Her outfit was styled with a heavy gold choker, a stack of gold bangles and simple studs. With hair tied into a neat bun, well-defined eyes, a beautiful brown lip shade and a green bindi rounded out her look.
