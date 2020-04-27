Follow Us:
Monday, April 27, 2020
Wedding outfits and more, Anushka Sharma is a Sabyasachi loyalist

From floral printed saris to intricately embroidered lehenga sets, the Pari actor has been spotted in the designer's creations on various occasions.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2020 1:20:10 pm
anushka sharma, anushka sharma sabyasachi, anushka sharma sabyasachi saris, anushka sharma lehenga, anushka sharma photos, indian express, indian express news Which is your favourite look of the Pari actor? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga that Anushka Sharma wore for her wedding has gone down in public memory as the wedding outfit. She followed it up with a beautiful red Benarsi sari by the same designer for her wedding reception. Both looks received their share of acclaim, and also established the actor as a Sabyasachi loyalist as she is often seen wearing his creations. So we thought of putting together some of her most memorable looks in his saris and lehengas.

On Diwali last year, the Pari actor looked lovely in a multicoloured lehenga with minaret motifs. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was rounded out with smokey eyes and accessorised with a statement neckpiece from the designer.

This floral-printed sari has become synonymous with the designer’s aesthetics. Featuring pink and yellow flowers along with an intricately beaded border, the aqua sari was teamed with a simple strappy blouse. The stunning earrings stole the show.

Anushka had attended cricketer Zaheer Khan’s wedding festivities looking gorgeous in black lehenga that was teamed with a full-sleeved embellished choli and a matching dupatta. Hair tied in a low bun, smokey eyes and a small bindi completed the ethnic look.

During the promotions of her film, Sui Dhaaga, she had stepped out in a purple coloured salwar suit which featured embroidered floral motifs. This was teamed with a white striped dupatta. A pair of chandbaalis and neatly tied hair completed the look.

Back in 2017, she had made an appearance in a black blouse teamed with a floral printed lehenga. The look was kept chic and rounded out with her hair tied in a sleek bun.

Accompanying husband Virat Kohli at Khel Ratna Awards, the actor looked lovely in a tussar Georgette sari which was teamed with a hazar-buti blouse.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, khel ratan awards Anushka Sharma looked elegant in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

At Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ reception, Anushka dazzled in a sheer sari which was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, and accessorised with a stunning choker.

anushka sharma, priyanka chopra reception photos Anushka Sharma at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look?

