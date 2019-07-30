Anushka Sharma gives major ethnic goals in this Sabyasachi Mukherjee floral sari

Anushka Sharma has often impressed us with her breezy, fuss-free looks. But the actor can also look effortlessly glamorous, and her latest look is proof of just that. The Pari actor recently stepped out for an event in Mumbai in a green floral-printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari, and needless to say looked absolutely stunning.

Sharma teamed the sari, which featured pink and yellow flowers along with an intricately beaded border, with a simple strappy blouse. Stylist Allia Al Rufai paired the attire with large statement earrings which stole the show. The golden earrings had diamonds, rubies and emeralds studded on them and matched perfectly well with the outfit.

For make-up, she kept tone quite subtle and went for a soft dewy glow, pink cheeks, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and matte pink lips. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun and a small bindi rounded out her look beautifully.

Earlier, we had spotted the Zero actor giving monsoon fashion goals in a blue and white checked dress with spaghetti straps. The thigh-high slit added an element of glamour to the casual look.

She teamed the dress with a pair of quirky polka-dotted kitten heels in mustard and white topped off with dramatic bows. To complete her look, Sharma opted for freshly blow-dried hair, a bold coral lip and lush lashes.