Anushka Sharma makes us miss red carpet events a tad more

Even though all actors put their best fashion foot forward at red carpet events, Anushka Sharma almost always stands out. The actor’s sartorial choices have evolved over the years, and it is a treat to see her trying something new every time. Even though most events are suspended at the moment and we miss seeing actors all decked up, we miss seeing the PK actor a tad more.

Here are some of her best red carpet looks.

At the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2017, she looked gorgeous in this one-shoulder number by Falguni Shane Peacock. The neat hairdo and smokey eyes worked wonders.

At Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Awards, the actor was seen in a fusion ensemble from designer Anamika Khanna. Although the layering was a bit off, the actor managed to stun.

At the GQ Style Awards last year, Anushka stepped out as a bonafide fashionista in this printed pantsuit from the French label, Dice Kayek. The combination looked great on her, so did the chic hairdo.

At Vogue Women of The Year awards 2019, she was seen in a tailored jumpsuit from Gucci. Paired with matching blazer, the combination worked wonders. The look was accessorised with boots from Louboutin. This remains one her best looks on the red carpet.

At a sports honour function last year, the actor looked gorgeous in an ensemble from Atsu Khose. The crop top, which stood out for the feather details, was paired with ankle length pants. What we dig most is the satin cape attached to the waist. The look was completed with winged eyeliner and hair tied in a ponytail.

What do you think of her looks?

