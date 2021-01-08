scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
Maternity fashion: Anushka Sharma keeps it casual and comfortable

Anushka Sharma's maternity style has been all about oversized outfits, and we love it!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 8, 2021 4:40:03 pm
anushka sharmaCheck out the pictures below. (Source: anushkasharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child, has been spotted quite frequently in the last few months. And the actor, almost always, gives serious maternity goals with her looks. It was no different when the Zero actor was spotted twice recently.

For one outing, she opted for an oversized sweatshirt dress from the label MM6 Maison Margiela. She teamed that with comfortable white sneakers and let her hair loose.

Virat, too, was spotted looking sharp in grey pants teamed with jacket and t-shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @virushkawonders._

On another occasion, she went for an oversized white shirt and we love how soothing the look is. The shirt was teamed with blue denim and Kolhapuri chappals. And as we all know, you can never go wrong with this combination.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @virushkawonders._

Recently, she did a maternity photoshoot with fashion magazine Vogue and the results were stunning! She spoke about the way she bonded with other women during pregnancy. “When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. Honestly, all the women in my life, not only my close friends, have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out…For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think it’s really underrated, that ‘sisterhood’.”

ALSO READ |Anushka Sharma wore this custom Sabyasachi necklace for latest magazine photoshoot

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

We cannot wait to see what other looks she has in store.

