Anushka Sharma’s maternity look is on point, again!

Mother-to-be Anushka Sharma might not be shooting for films, but the actor is busy nevertheless. Like in the recent past, she has been spotted regularly — three times in a row. This time her look was more casual as she stepped out in a short dress paired with a jacket and sneakers.

Keeping the look simple, she completed it with untied, messy hair look and a pair of shades.

Prior to this, she was seen in a monochromatic outfit which consisted of a supremely comfortable knotted T-shirt styled with a ribbed skirt. Keeping it minimal with her makeup, she completed the look with eyeshadow and lots of mascara. For accessories, she went for a chained golden necklace which added a nice bling to the otherwise subdued look.

She was also seen looking gorgeous in a stunning bottle green gown. This was paired with tanned faux leather flats. It was difficult to look away from the Zero actor, and the glow just made everything better.

Before this, the actor was seen cheering for husband and cricketer Virat Kohli during the IPL matches, and even there she gave us some memorable looks.

