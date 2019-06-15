Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 9 – June 15)

It is not only at red carpet events or award functions, celebrities can be spotted dressed their best even at the airport. So much so that airport looks of bollywood celebrities are quite a rage among their fans. Quite a lot of celebrities were spotted at the airport this week, and while some looks were high on style and elegance, others were easy, comfortable looks that you too can opt for your next travel! Here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl, who was recently in Mumbai was spotted leaving for New York City in a chic outfit. Keeping her overall look simple, the Quantico actor teamed a pleated skirt with a matching light brown coloured top. She completed her look with strappy footwear and loose hair.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma opted for the classic black and white combination, and paired a white tunic with black leggings. Opting for knee-high boots, she kept her overall look very simple. A Saint Laurent linen tote and messy hair completed the casual look.

Sushmita Sen

Dressed in a shiny co-ord set, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter. Teaming the ensemble with a plain black t-shirt, she opted for simple black espadrille to complete the look. She accessorised the look with a powder pink and black handbag.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan kept his look casual in a blue t-shirt and jeans which he teamed with a black jacket. A pair of sunglasses and black shoes completed the look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Many actors have been spotted wearing pantsuit at the airport, and Shraddha Kapoor is the latest celebrity to be acing the trend. The Stree actor was spotted wearing a green pantsuit teamed with a basic white t-shirt.