scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Anushka Sharma stuns in printed mini dress while holidaying with Virat Kohli

In the picture shared by Anushka, the couple can be seen smiling at the camera as they posed together

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 11:30:06 am
Virat and Anushka were spotted jetting off for a vacation (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give couple goals with their endearing pictures and exchanges on social media. The duo recently jetted off for a vacation and shared an adorable photo from the getaway, making us want to go on a vacation, too.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

In the picture shared by Anushka, the couple can be seen smiling at the camera as they posed together. Apart from the couple’s smiling faces, it was the PK actor’s chic dress that caught our attention.

Anushka, Virat Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look lovely together (Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka was seen wearing a stippling printed mini dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee. The strappy outfit featured a black and white bustier with a flowy green skirt.

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Delhi Confidential: Helping OutPremium
Delhi Confidential: Helping Out
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
More Premium Stories >>

The actor accessorised the look with a layered neckpiece and kept her overall look minimal and fresh – perfect for a relaxing trip.

ALSO READ |All eyes on Priyanka Chopra: Actor stuns in a ‘contrast dove gown’ as she attends an event in Paris

Prior to this, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking lovely in bright and stylish ensembles.

The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka opted for an oversized mint green top featuring funky prints with denim shorts, Christian Dior tote bag and white sneakers. Virat, on the other hand, wore a pink t-shirt and white pants. He completed the look with white sneakers and carried a black backpack.

They wore summer-perfect ensembles (Source: Varinder Chawla)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s intimate wedding

Photos

DAG
Exhibition features works of artists who’ve had a ‘sustained relationship’ with tantra philosophy

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement