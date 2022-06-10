Anushka Sharma stuns in printed mini dress while holidaying with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give couple goals with their endearing pictures and exchanges on social media. The duo recently jetted off for a vacation and shared an adorable photo from the getaway, making us want to go on a vacation, too.

In the picture shared by Anushka, the couple can be seen smiling at the camera as they posed together. Apart from the couple’s smiling faces, it was the PK actor’s chic dress that caught our attention.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look lovely together (Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look lovely together (Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka was seen wearing a stippling printed mini dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee. The strappy outfit featured a black and white bustier with a flowy green skirt.

The actor accessorised the look with a layered neckpiece and kept her overall look minimal and fresh – perfect for a relaxing trip.

Prior to this, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking lovely in bright and stylish ensembles.

The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka opted for an oversized mint green top featuring funky prints with denim shorts, Christian Dior tote bag and white sneakers. Virat, on the other hand, wore a pink t-shirt and white pants. He completed the look with white sneakers and carried a black backpack.

They wore summer-perfect ensembles (Source: Varinder Chawla) They wore summer-perfect ensembles (Source: Varinder Chawla)

